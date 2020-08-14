Morton (shoulder) felt good during a catch session Friday and could throw a bullpen session Saturday or Sunday at the team's alternate training site in Port Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation Monday, but he appears to be making steady progress. Morton was already throwing from 120 feet by Thursday, and manager Kevin Cash mentioned Friday that Morton gave him the "thumbs up" with regards to his latest session. The 30-year-old could potentially be activated when first eligible Thursday if he continues trending in the right direction.