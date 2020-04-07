Rays' Charlie Morton: Nearly tuned up before pause
Morton was one of several Rays pitchers nearing the end of their spring throwing programs before play was suspended, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander had only made two Grapefruit League appearances (3.1 innings) before spring training was suspended, but he'd also worked in multiple simulated games while getting stretched out. Morton continues to work out as much as he can on his own while play is paused, and he projects to serve as one of the team's top three starters whenever the regular season does begin.
More News
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Prepping as Opening Day starter•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Solid in first spring appearance•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Impresses skipper in bullpen•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Will be available in bullpen•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Confirmed for wild-card start•
-
Rays' Charlie Morton: Likely to draw Wild Card start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Shorter-season impact?
Uncertainty reigns at the moment, but we'll keep trying to help answer your Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, and strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Luzardo
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Bichette
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Closers aren't as bankable as they used to be (not that they ever were).
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is heavy at the top and heavy at the bottom without much of a middle class.