Morton was one of several Rays pitchers nearing the end of their spring throwing programs before play was suspended, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander had only made two Grapefruit League appearances (3.1 innings) before spring training was suspended, but he'd also worked in multiple simulated games while getting stretched out. Morton continues to work out as much as he can on his own while play is paused, and he projects to serve as one of the team's top three starters whenever the regular season does begin.