Morton (1-2) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings in a 6-1 loss to the Nationals. He struck out three.

The right-hander threw 57 pitches (45 strikes) before exiting, as he continues to build his stamina back up after his month-long absence from the rotation. Morton now has a 4.94 ERA and 24:7 K:BB through 23.2 innings this season, but he should at least be close to fully stretched out for his next start Sunday, at home against the Red Sox.