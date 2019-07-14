Rays' Charlie Morton: Notches 11th win
Morton (11-2) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at Baltimore after giving up two runs on six hits across six innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Morton got himself into a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning and gave up a two-run single, but he otherwise kept the Orioles in check during the nightcap. The 35-year-old has given up 10 runs (eight earned) and has a 41:6 K:BB in his last five starts (31.1 innings), and he'll look to continue that trend his next outing, which will likely come Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
