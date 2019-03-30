Rays' Charlie Morton: Notches first win of 2019
Morton (1-0) picked up the win Friday against Houston after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings.
Morton fared well against his former team, tossing 54 of 85 pitches for strikes on the evening. The 35-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2018 (3.13 ERA over 167 frames) and will look to maintain his success following a change in scenery.
