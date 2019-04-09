Rays' Charlie Morton: Picks up second win
Morton (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking three across five innings in a victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old lasted only five frames for the second straight start, but he was very good again. He walked a couple too many Tuesday, but none of those walks scored, and he still has 21 strikeouts versus just seven walks through three outings. Overall, Morton is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA, and 1.06 WHIP to go with his 21 strikeouts in 16 innings this season. Because of some extra off days, Morton is expected to start again Sunday against the Blue Jays.
