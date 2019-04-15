Rays' Charlie Morton: Posts another strong outing
Morton allowed one run on four hits and three walks and struck out four over 4.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against Toronto.
Morton surrendered the only run of his start in the first inning, but he managed to close out his day with 3.2 scoreless frames. Unfortunately, he was pulled from the game needing one more out to qualify for the victory. The 35-year-old right-hander hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his first four outings of 2019 and owns a 2.18 ERA with 25 strikeouts through 20.2 innings.
