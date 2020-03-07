Rays' Charlie Morton: Prepping as Opening Day starter
Morton is slated to work multiple simulated games over the next week and make just one more Grapefruit League appearance in anticipation of a likely Opening Day start, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was originally scheduled to make his next Grapefruit League start Sunday against his old Pirates squad, but he'll instead work four innings and build up to approximately 60 pitches in a simulated environment on the backfields of the Rays' spring training complex. Morton will then repeat the process approximately five or six days later, with the goal of reaching five innings/75 pitches in that outing. That would leave Morton a chance to make a final spring start March 20 against the Nationals and then have the benefit of six days of rest before the regular-season opener against Pittsburgh.
