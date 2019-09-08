Morton struck out 10 while allowing three runs on five hits with two walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The right-hander posted 10 strikeouts for the third time in his last six outings, giving him 45 in a 33.1-inning span. Morton failed to win this outing, but he remains one victory shy of tying a career high. He is 14-6 with a 3.11 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 219 strikeouts in 176.1 innings this season. Morton will start again at the Rangers on Thursday.