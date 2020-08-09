Morton was removed in third inning of his start Sunday against the Yankees due to right shoulder inflammation, FOX Sports Sun repots.

While inflammation isn't an overly serious injury, Morton could require some follow-up scans and may still be forced to the 10-day injured list, which would result in missing at least a start or two. Trevor Richards entered Sunday's game in place of Morton and would likely be a candidate to make a spot start or serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen in the event Morton is unable to make his next turn through the rotation. Morton is currently lined up to start Saturday's road game against the Blue Jays.