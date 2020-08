Manager Kevin Cash said Morton (shoulder) will likely return from the 10-day injured list to start either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morton's shoulder responded well to his latest bullpen session Saturday, leaving Cash optimistic that the right-hander will be ready to rejoin the rotation this week. Before he was shut down with the shoulder injury, Morton recorded a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB In 16.2 innings over his four starts.