Morton (shoulder) was scheduled for a long-toss session Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Morton has been making steady, setback-free progress via bullpen sessions over the last several days, and there had even been talk at one point he could be activated to start a game during the ongoing weekend series against the Blue Jays. That possibility was eventually ruled out, but Morton could be close to a return if he continues to build his arm strength up without any issues. The veteran right-hander noted it's a bit of a tightrope walk at the moment, considering that it's necessary at times to up the intensity of the throwing sessions to get an accurate assessment of progress, but that it also comes with some risk.