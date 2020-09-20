Morton (2-2) earned the win over Baltimore on Saturday, hurling five innings and allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six.

For just the second time since returning from the injured list on Sept. 2, Morton was able to make it through five innings, yielding a single run to pick up his first victory since Aug. 4. Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of his performance was his final pitch count of 94, which bodes well for the veteran's ability to throw without limitations in the postseason. Between a shoulder injury that cost him nearly three weeks and an uncharacteristic 4.64 ERA, the 2020 campaign has been mostly disappointing for Morton, but he could provide a significant boost to the Rays' rotation if he's able to peak heading into the playoffs. He'll have one more regular-season tuneup, currently scheduled for Friday at home versus Philadelphia.