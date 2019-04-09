Morton, who will take the hill for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, is scheduled to make a second start this week in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Rays will take advantage of off days Thursday and April 15 and temporarily shorten their rotation. Yonny Chirinos has been serving as the team's No. 4 starter this season while Ryan Yarbrough has acted as the primary pitcher when the fifth spot in the rotation comes up, but both may see work in relief Friday, when the Rays plan to deploy an opener before turning the game over to the bullpen. The decision to bypass Chirinos' and Yarbrough's turns allows Blake Snell and Morton to both pick up second starts in the final two games of the weekend.