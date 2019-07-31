Morton allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

His last start was also against the Red Sox, and Morton allowed just two runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts, so while this wasn't a bad outing, Boston clearly made some correct adjustments. If Morton had recorded one more out, he would have been in line for the win, but instead, the Red Sox took a lead off a homer during the first at-bat against the Rays bullpen. Still, Morton is having a great season, as he is 12-3 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 165 strikeouts in 136 innings. He will make his next start at home against the Blue Jays on Sunday.