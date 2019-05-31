Morton (6-0) earned the win Thursday against the Twins by allowing two runs on four hits and no walks across seven innings. He struck out six.

Morton allowed just one baserunner through the first four innings and enjoyed a large lead before allowing runs in the fifth and sixth. He could easily have gone deeper into the game but was removed after just 87 pitches, although the lopsided nature of the game allowed the club to do so. Back-to-back quality starts have Morton's ERA at an excellent 2.54 heading into his next scheduled start against the Tigers.