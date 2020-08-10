The Rays placed Morton (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Though Morton suggested after exiting his start Sunday against the Yankees that his inflamed right shoulder wasn't much of a concern, the Rays evidently felt the 36-year-old could benefit from at least a week and a half of rest. A clearer target date for Morton's return should emerge once he's allowed to resume throwing, but until then, the Rays will need to add a new member to their rotation. Trevor Richards covered four innings in long relief after Morton's early departure and seemingly represents the most logical option to take the bump when the Rays require a new fifth starter Saturday against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.