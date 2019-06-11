Rays' Charlie Morton: Shuts down Oakland
Morton (8-0) allowed two hits and two walks while firing seven scoreless innings Monday, striking out seven batters and earning the win over the Athletics.
The 35-year-old right-hander has been an absolute stud this season, especially in June. In two starts this month, Morton has tossed 14 shutout innings with a 15:2 K:BB. His season ERA is down to a wonderful 2.10 across 81.1 frames. He'll aim for a 9-0 start to the year against the visiting Angels on Saturday.
