Rays' Charlie Morton: Solid in first spring appearance
Morton was credited with a win in a Grapefruit League victory over the Orioles on Tuesday, firing a scoreless first inning during which he issued one walk and recorded a strikeout.
The 36-year-old right-hander threw just 11 pitches overall, with the free pass he issued to Chris Davis his only hiccup. Morton ultimately threw one breaking pitch during the outing, a fact that Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports left the veteran pitcher displeased but manager Kevin Cash wholly unconcerned. "He's got how many years in the big leagues - 12? We're not going to value whether he throws one breaking ball or 10 in his first spring training outing," Cash said. Morton will have a chance to diversify his repertoire again in a likely start at some point this coming weekend.
