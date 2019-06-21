Morton didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Athletics and allowed an earned run on four hits and two walks across 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

Morton turned in another trademark effort, but he received precious little run support from his bats while he was in the game. The veteran right-hander continued to flash his ability to consistently miss bats, notching 14 swinging strikes overall over his 105 pitches. Morton has now gone two straight outings without a win following a four-appearance streak of victories, as he'd suffered his first loss of the season against the Angels his previous time out as well. He'll look to get back on the right track in a scheduled road turn against the Twins next Tuesday or Wednesday.