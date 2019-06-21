Rays' Charlie Morton: Solid in no-decision
Morton didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Athletics and allowed an earned run on four hits and two walks across 6.1 innings. He struck out six.
Morton turned in another trademark effort, but he received precious little run support from his bats while he was in the game. The veteran right-hander continued to flash his ability to consistently miss bats, notching 14 swinging strikes overall over his 105 pitches. Morton has now gone two straight outings without a win following a four-appearance streak of victories, as he'd suffered his first loss of the season against the Angels his previous time out as well. He'll look to get back on the right track in a scheduled road turn against the Twins next Tuesday or Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...