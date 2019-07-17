Morton is scheduled to start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Rays will stay on schedule with their pitching plans following Wednesday's postponement, giving Yonny Chirinos the ball for Game 1 while Morton starts Game 2. Across eight starts since the beginning of June, Morton owns an impressive 2.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 65:10 K:BB in 51.1 innings.