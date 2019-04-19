Rays' Charlie Morton: Starting Saturday
Morton will start the middle game of the weekend series Saturday against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Manager Kevin Cash announced his pitching plans for the three-game set Thursday, which were somewhat up in the air due to Blake Snell's placement on the injured list earlier in the week with a toe injury. The Rays skipper announced he'll go with a bullpen day Friday before turning the ball over to Morton on Saturday with five days of rest. The veteran allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Blue Jays last Sunday in his most recent start.
