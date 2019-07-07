Morton (10-2) struck out 10 while allowing one run on five hits and one walk through 5.2 innings to take the win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Morton found himself in a pitching duel with James Paxton and prevailed by only allowing a solo home run and generating 13 swinging strikes. The right-hander has back-to-back starts with 10 or more strikeouts and has a MLB-leading 83 strikeouts on his curveball. Morton's 2.32 ERA is the best in the American League heading into the All-Star break.