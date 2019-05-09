Rays' Charlie Morton: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Morton allowed two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks across five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
The veteran right-hander left with a deficit, but the Rays were able to rally to tie the game late to get Morton off the hook. Morton is putting together a very strong beginning to the season, as he's allowed more than two runs in just one of his eight starts. The veteran does have a 4.3 BB/9, but opposing hitters are batting only .208, and he's yielded only two homers. Morton is 3-0 with a 2.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 44.1 innings this season. He will make his next start Wednesday at the Marlins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal