Morton allowed two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks across five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The veteran right-hander left with a deficit, but the Rays were able to rally to tie the game late to get Morton off the hook. Morton is putting together a very strong beginning to the season, as he's allowed more than two runs in just one of his eight starts. The veteran does have a 4.3 BB/9, but opposing hitters are batting only .208, and he's yielded only two homers. Morton is 3-0 with a 2.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 44.1 innings this season. He will make his next start Wednesday at the Marlins.