Rays' Charlie Morton: Strikes out nine in loss
Morton (12-4) gave up two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine through seven innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Monday.
Morton delivered another quality performance, but he was tagged with the hard-luck loss. This was an encouraging performance because the right-hander has a 4.85 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB in his last four starts. The 35-year-old is having an impressive season overall, posting a 2.77 ERA with 174 strikeouts. Morton will make his next start Saturday against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
