Morton (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Blue Jays.

Morton had built up to just 51 pitches in his final tuneup, and although he threw 80 pitches in his Opening Day start, he struggled late in the outing. After firing three scoreless innings, the right-hander allowed three runs in the fourth and fifth innings prior to his removal. While his season didn't go as planned, the 36-year-old will look to build on a 2019 season in which he put up a career-best 3.05 ERA and 240 strikeouts over 194.2 innings across 33 starts with the Rays. Morton will look to bounce back on the road Wednesday against the Braves.