Morton allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.

Morton never settled into the start after allowing a solo home run to Justin Turner in the first inning. He then surrendered a pair of runs in both the third and fourth frames, with the final result being a short and subpar outing. Other than this effort, Morton has been excellent in the postseason, maintaining a 2.70 ERA with a 23:5 K:BB across 20 frames.