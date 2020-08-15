Morton (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday and felt good afterwards, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Morton continues to take small steps forward in terms of his progression after being diagnosed with shoulder inflammation last weekend. The veteran right-hander is expected to play catch Sunday and Monday before another bullpen session Tuesday. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks in the process, Morton should be activated Thursday once the is first eligible to be activated off the injured list.