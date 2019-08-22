Morton allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Mariners on Wednesday.

The veteran right-hander probably pitched better than that line indicates, but three hits, a walk and hit batsman in the fourth frame led to three runs. The Rays reclaimed the lead before Morton left, but the bullpen coughed it up in the ninth, costing him a shot at the win. He remains 13-5 with a 2.85 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 197 strikeouts in 161 innings this season. Morton will pitch against one of his former teams, the Astros, next in Houston on Tuesday.