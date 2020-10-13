Morton picked up the win in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Monday, striking out five while walking one and allowing five hits in five shutout innings.

It took Morton 96 pitches to get through five innings against his former team, though the Rays don't seem to mind trusting their deep bullpen with quite a few innings most nights. The veteran righty didn't retire the side in order until his fifth and final frame, though he only once allowed a runner to reach scoring position with less than two outs. Morton likely lines up to start Game 7, should the series go that far.