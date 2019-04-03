Rays' Charlie Morton: Tosses six scoreless in no decision
Morton threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits with two walks and striking out six in a no decision against the Rockies on Wednesday.
The veteran right-hander allowed a baserunner in each inning he pitched except his last, but Morton worked around the traffic to post six shutout frames. Unfortunately for him, the Rays didn't score at all Wednesday and lost 1-0 in extra innings. Despite the no decision, owners have to be pleased with Morton early in 2019, as he's posted a 1-0 record, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14 strikeouts through 11 innings in two starts.
