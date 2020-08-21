Morton (shoulder) is not expected to come off the injured list and make a start in the weekend series against the Blue Jays, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

There had been some optimism Morton would be able to show enough progress to come off the injured list when first scheduled Saturday, but manager Kevin Cash nixed that possibility Thursday. The Rays continue to be short-handed after Yonny Chirinos (elbow) suffered a season-ending injury earlier this week, but Morton will not be rushed back regardless. The veteran was slated for a bullpen session Friday, which could provide further insight as to whether an early-week activation might be in the cards.