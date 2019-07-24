Morton (12-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Red Sox, giving up two runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out 11.

It's the fourth time this season Morton has fanned double-digit batters, with three of those performances coming in his last five starts. He'll take a 2.60 ERA and 163:41 K:BB through 131.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday, a road rematch with Boston.