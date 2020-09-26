Morton allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings in Friday's win against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Morton sputtered in the third inning Friday as he gave up three runs, and he left the game with the Rays trailing. The team went on a late run to secure the win, but the production came too late to put Morton in line for the win. The right-hander posted a 4.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 38 innings during the regular season and should serve as a starter during the postseason.