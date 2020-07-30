Morton pitched five innings against the Braves on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Morton's second start of the campaign was a marked improvement over his Opening Day outing in which he allowed six earned runs. The right-hander was hurt by a two-run home run off the bat of Freddie Freeman in the third inning, but he held Atlanta scoreless in each of his other four frames while throwing 55 of 80 pitches for strikes. Morton will aim for his first win of the campaign Tuesday in a home game against Boston.