Rays' Charlie Morton: Will be available in bullpen
Morton will be available out of the bullpen for Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Astros on Thursday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that the 35-year-old will be ready to pitch in relief Thursday after throwing 93 pitches in Monday's win. In two starts this postseason, Morton has allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and five walks while recording 13 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.
