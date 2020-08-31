Morton (shoulder) will return from the injured list to start Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morton has been out since early August with shoulder inflammation. He owns a poor 5.40 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP through four starts this season, though nearly all the damage was done in his poor season debut against the Blue Jays, who scored six runs off him in just four innings. It's not clear what sort of workload he'll be able to handle immediately upon his return, though he'll likely be on some sort of pitch count.