Rays' Charlie Morton: Works into sixth inning
Morton allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over five innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates on Monday.
The right-hander described himself as "pleasantly surprised" that he was able get into the sixth inning, but he did so by managing to remain very efficient despite giving up the pair of runs. Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports that Morton threw 75 pitches and got up to an impressive 95 mph on their fastball. The two runs were the first spring blemishes for Morton, who appears to be heading into the No. 2 role he'll fill this coming regular season with considerable momentum.
