Rays' Charlie Morton: Yields zero runs despite four walks
Morton (3-0) allowed no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks in a victory against the Red Sox on Saturday.
The veteran right-hander has dealt with walk problems all season, but his four free passes Saturday was a season high. Still, he worked around the extra traffic and didn't yield a run for his second start this season. Morton has minimized the damage from walks this season by holding opponents to a .184 batting average. He is 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 32.2 innings this season. His next scheduled start is Thursday against the Royals on the road.
