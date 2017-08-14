Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Whitley had functioned as one of the Rays' primary setup options earlier this season, but he mostly faded to a long-relief role beginning in June after the team regained health in the bullpen and acquired the likes of Steve Cishek, Dan Jennings and Sergio Romo. After spending the last two weeks at Triple-A, Whitley will rejoin the Rays to provide length out of the bullpen, a skill that will take on greater importance with Monday's starter, Jake Odorizzi, returning from a foot injury suffered in his most recent outing.