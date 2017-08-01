Rays' Chase Whitley: Optioned to Durham
Whitley was sent down to Triple-A Durham following Monday night's game against Houston.
Whitley has done a fine job in Tampa Bay's bullpen, but gave up three runs on four hits over three innings in a disastrous night for Rays pitchers on Monday. As he has options left and won't be available for a few days as a result of his appearance, Whitley was the most expendable as the Rays need a fresh arm for the rest of their four-game series against Houston. Ryne Stanek was called up to replace him on the roster. Whitley has to stay down for at least 10 days, but expect him back in Tampa soon.
More News
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Works multiple innings again Wednesday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Strong multi-inning effort Friday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Solid relief stint Sunday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Blows save opportunity Sunday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Grabs second save Wednesday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Notches second victory Sunday•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...