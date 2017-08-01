Whitley was sent down to Triple-A Durham following Monday night's game against Houston.

Whitley has done a fine job in Tampa Bay's bullpen, but gave up three runs on four hits over three innings in a disastrous night for Rays pitchers on Monday. As he has options left and won't be available for a few days as a result of his appearance, Whitley was the most expendable as the Rays need a fresh arm for the rest of their four-game series against Houston. Ryne Stanek was called up to replace him on the roster. Whitley has to stay down for at least 10 days, but expect him back in Tampa soon.