Whitley was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Whitley tossed 1.2 innings of relief Wednesday -- allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out two batters -- so the Rays will send him back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Chih-Wei Hu). He owns a 3.35 ERA in 51 big-league innings this season, so he should be back up when rosters expand in September.