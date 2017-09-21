Rays' Chase Whitley: Solid one-inning appearance in win
Whitley fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Cubs, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
Whitley snapped back to form after allowing four runs (two earned) over an inning to the Red Sox last Friday. The 28-year-old right-hander has had a strong September otherwise, generating four scoreless efforts and a 6:1 K:BB over 5.1 innings. However, his lack of hold opportunities can be a drag on his value in formats that take the metric into account, even as he sports a solid 3.36 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.
