The Rays activated Roe (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Tampa Bay greenlit Roe's return from the IL after he completed a successful 19-pitch bullpen session a day earlier. Roe missed the minimum amount of time with the right flexor strain, allowing him to rejoin the big-league roster without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand. After a banner 2018 campaign as one of the Rays' top setup options, Roe has fallen on hard times thus far in 2019, posting a 5.27 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 27.1 innings.

