Roe fired a perfect fourth inning in a Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Saturday, recording a strikeout.
The veteran had gotten banged around for three earned runs on two hits and a hit batsman over an inning against Minnesota in his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday, so Saturday's outing was a nice bit of atonement. Roe has been an integral part of the middle-relief corps in Tampa Bay for the last three seasons with 57 holds and even three saves across 91 appearances, and he figures in for another heavy workload in 2021.