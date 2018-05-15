Rays' Chaz Roe: Bounces back with hold Monday
Roe notched his 11th hold in a win over the Royals on Monday, firing a scoreless sixth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.
Roe had contributed three consecutive scoreless efforts to open May before getting tagged for two earned runs on three hits over just a third of an inning in Sunday's series finale against the Orioles. The 31-year-old right-hander bounced back in impressive fashion Monday, needing only 10 pitches to get through his one frame. Roe has mostly been effective with a fairly consistent workload this season, and he's now logged a hold in three of his last four trips to the mound.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...