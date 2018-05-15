Roe notched his 11th hold in a win over the Royals on Monday, firing a scoreless sixth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

Roe had contributed three consecutive scoreless efforts to open May before getting tagged for two earned runs on three hits over just a third of an inning in Sunday's series finale against the Orioles. The 31-year-old right-hander bounced back in impressive fashion Monday, needing only 10 pitches to get through his one frame. Roe has mostly been effective with a fairly consistent workload this season, and he's now logged a hold in three of his last four trips to the mound.