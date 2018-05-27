Roe could see occasional save opportunities in the wake of Alex Colome's trade to Seattle, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Roe seemingly has the swing-and-miss stuff to serve as a ninth-inning option, as evidenced by his 10.4 K/9 figure over 17.2 innings this season. However, the 31-year-old right-hander's career-long control issues could also spell trouble in high-leverage situations, considering Roe has posted a 3.6 BB/9 or higher in each of his five-plus major-league seasons.