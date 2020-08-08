Roe (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings Friday as he earned the win against the Yankees. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Roe was brought on during the eighth inning of Friday's scoreless contest, and he remained in the game for the ninth after the Rays scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the ninth. The right-hander wasn't very effective in his last outing, but he bounced back nicely with his longest appearance of 2020 against the Yankees. He now has a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 5.2 innings this year.