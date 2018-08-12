Roe (knee) is expected to be activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game with the Yankees.

The move won't be official until Tuesday, but Jaime Schultz has already been sent down to make room on the active roster for him. Roe figures to jump right back into a more prominent role in the Tampa Bay bullpen given his 3.60 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20 holds on the season.