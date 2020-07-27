Roe (1-0) was credited with the victory in an extra-inning win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing an unearned run, no hits and no walks over one inning.

The run Roe allowed came as a result of the unique extra-inning rule for 2020 that stipulates every team begins an extra frame with a runner on second base. After getting Brandon Drury on a inning-opening popup, Roe saw Santiago Espinal swipe third base and then allowed a go-ahead sacrifice fly to Lourdes Gurriel that gave the Blue Jays a temporary 5-4 advantage. The one run aside, Roe was sharp in his second outing of the season, throwing seven of 11 pitches for strikes while keeping his ERA unblemished. The 33-year-old has logged new career highs in appearances each of the last two seasons with the Rays, and he appears on track for another solid workload in the shortened 2020 campaign.